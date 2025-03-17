Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

List of English League Cup winners
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

List of English League Cup winners

List of English League Cup winners

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 16, 2025 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lift the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

17 Mar 2025 03:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following is a list of League Cup winners since its inception in 1961 after Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday:

1961 Aston Villa

1962 Norwich City

1963 Birmingham City

1964 Leicester City

1965 Chelsea

1966 West Bromwich Albion

1967 Queens Park Rangers

1968 Leeds United

1969 Swindon Town

1970 Manchester City

1971 Tottenham Hotspur

1972 Stoke City

1973 Tottenham Hotspur

1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers

1975 Aston Villa

1976 Manchester City

1977 Aston Villa

1978 Nottingham Forest

1979 Nottingham Forest

1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers

1981 Liverpool

1982 Liverpool

1983 Liverpool

1984 Liverpool

1985 Norwich City

1986 Oxford United

1987 Arsenal

1988 Luton Town

1989 Nottingham Forest

1990 Nottingham Forest

1991 Sheffield Wednesday

1992 Manchester United

1993 Arsenal

1994 Aston Villa

1995 Liverpool

1996 Aston Villa

1997 Leicester City

1998 Chelsea

1999 Tottenham Hotspur

2000 Leicester City

2001 Liverpool

2002 Blackburn Rovers

2003 Liverpool

2004 Middlesbrough

2005 Chelsea

2006 Manchester United

2007 Chelsea

2008 Tottenham Hotspur

2009 Manchester United

2010 Manchester United

2011 Birmingham City

2012 Liverpool

2013 Swansea City

2014 Manchester City

2015 Chelsea

2016 Manchester City

2017 Manchester United

2018 Manchester City

2019 Manchester City

2020 Manchester City

2021 Manchester City

2022 Liverpool

2023 Manchester United

2024 Liverpool

2025 Newcastle United

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement