List of European Challenge Cup winners

Rugby's Challenge Cup winners since the competition began in the 1996-97 season after Bath beat Lyon 37-12 on Friday:
2024-25 Bath
2023-24 Sharks
2022-23 Toulon
2021-22 Lyon
2020-21 Montpellier
2019-20 Bristol Bears
2018-19 Clermont
2017-18 Cardiff Blues
2016-17 Stade Francais
2015-16 Montpellier
2014-15 Gloucester
2013-14 Northampton Saints
2012-13 Leinster
2011-12 Biarritz
2010-11 Harlequins
2009-10 Cardiff Blues
2008-09 Northampton Saints
2007-08 Bath
2006-07 Clermont
2005-06 Gloucester
2004-05 Sale Sharks
2003-04 Harlequins
2002-03 Wasps
2001-02 Sale Sharks
2000-01 Harlequins
1999-00 Pau
1998-99 AS Montferrand
1997-98 Colomiers
1996-97 Bourgoin
