List of European Challenge Cup winners
Sport

Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup Final - Bath Rugby v Lyon - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - May 23, 2025 Lyon's Ethan Dumortier in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

24 May 2025 05:10AM
Rugby's Challenge Cup winners since the competition began in the 1996-97 season after Bath beat Lyon 37-12 on Friday:

2024-25 Bath

2023-24 Sharks

2022-23 Toulon

2021-22 Lyon

2020-21 Montpellier

2019-20 Bristol Bears

2018-19 Clermont

2017-18 Cardiff Blues

2016-17 Stade Francais

2015-16 Montpellier

2014-15 Gloucester

2013-14 Northampton Saints

2012-13 Leinster

2011-12 Biarritz

2010-11 Harlequins

2009-10 Cardiff Blues

2008-09 Northampton Saints

2007-08 Bath

2006-07 Clermont

2005-06 Gloucester

2004-05 Sale Sharks

2003-04 Harlequins

2002-03 Wasps

2001-02 Sale Sharks

2000-01 Harlequins

1999-00 Pau

1998-99 AS Montferrand

1997-98 Colomiers

1996-97 Bourgoin

(Compiled by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
