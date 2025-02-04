List of major signings in the 2024-25 mid-season transfer window

(Corrects Neymar to free agent, deletes transfer fee)

:The following is a list of major signings during the 2024-25 mid-season transfer window, which closed on Feb. 3 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):

ENGLAND

Nico Gonzalez: From Porto to Manchester City (60 million euros ($62.03 million))

Marcus Rashford: From Manchester United to Aston Villa (on loan)

Mathys Tel: From Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur (on loan)

Omar Marmoush: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City (70 million euros)

Vitor Reis: From Palmeiras to Manchester City (30 million pounds ($37.34 million))

Patrick Dorgu: From Lecce to Manchester United (30 million euros)

Romain Esse: From Millwall to Crystal Palace (14 million pounds)

Donyell Malen: From Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa (20 million pounds).

Antonin Kinsky: From Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur (12.5 million pounds)

Emmanuel Agbadou: From Stade de Reims to Wolverhampton Wanderers (16.6 million pounds).

Abdukodir Khusanov: From Lens to Manchester City (40 million euros)

Ayden Heaven: From Arsenal to Manchester United (over one million pounds)

Kevin Danso: From RC Lens to Tottenham Hotspur (25 million euros)

Stefanos Tzimas: From FC Nurnberg to Brighton & Hove Albion (22 million pounds)

Evan Ferguson: From Brighton & Hove Albion to West Ham United (on loan)

Caleb Wiley: From Chelsea to Watford (on loan)

Marco Asensio: From Paris St Germain to Aston Villa (on loan)

ITALY

Maxence Caqueret: From Lyon to Como (14 million Euros)

Dele Alli: To Como (free agent)

Randal Kolo Muani: From Paris St Germain to Juventus (on loan)

Philip Billing: From Bournemouth to Napoli (on loan)

Devyne Rensch: From Ajax Amsterdam to AS Roma (five million euros)

Kyle Walker: From Manchester City to AC Milan (on loan)

Renato Veiga: From Chelsea to Juventus (on loan)

Santiago Gimenez: From Feyenoord to AC Milan (32 million euros)

Nicolo Zaniolo: From Galatasaray to Fiorentina (on loan)

Cher Ndour: From Paris St Germain to Fiorentina (12 million euros)

Cristiano Biraghi: From Fiorentina to Torino (on loan)

Lloyd Kelly: From Newcastle United to Juventus (on loan)

Davide Calabria: From AC Milan to Bologna (on loan)

SPAIN

Ruben Vargas: From Augsburg to Sevilla (2.5 million euros)

BRAZIL

Neymar: From Al-Hilal to Santos (free agent)

GERMANY

Xavi Simons: From Paris St Germain to RB Leipzig (50 million euros)

Emiliano Buendia: From Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen (on loan)

Michy Batshuayi: From Galatasaray to Eintracht Frankfurt (3.5 million euros)

Kosta Nedeljkovic: From Aston Villa to RB Leipzig (on loan)

Carney Chukwuemeka: From Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund (on loan)

FRANCE

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: From Napoli to PSG 70 million euros

Mika Biereth: From Sturm Graz to AS Monaco (13 million euros)

Kyogo Furuhashi: From Celtic to Stade Rennais (10 million pounds)

TURKEY:

Diego Carlos: From Aston Villa to Fenerbahce (10 million euros)

Alvaro Morata: From AC Milan to Galatasaray (on loan)

SCOTLAND:

Jota: From Stade Rennais to Celtic (8 million pounds)

SAUDI ARABIA:

Matteo Dams: From PSV Eindhoven to Al-Ahli (5 million euros)

Jhon Duran: From Aston Villa to Al-Nassr (77 million euros)

UNITED STATES:

Miguel Almiron: From Newcastle United to Atlanta United (undisclosed fee)

($1 = 0.9673 euros)

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

