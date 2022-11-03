List of players missing or doubtful for World Cup through injury

(This story has been refiled to remove Isak whose country, Sweden, has not been qualified)

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and looks certain to miss the tournament in Qatar after being ruled out for eight weeks.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their win over Manchester City but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO)

The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery.

The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad but Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli said he could return to training only by December.

RACE AGAINST TIME

The following players are injured but fighting to get fit and be considered for selection.

BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND)

Left back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb. "It doesn't look positive, but it's a hamstring. We'll have to scan it and see what it is," said Blues manager Graham Potter.

SON HEUNG-MIN (SOUTH KOREA)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min suffered a facial fracture following an aerial clash with Chancel Mbemba during a Champions League game at Olympique de Marseille. Spurs said the forward will have surgery to stabilise the fracture.

ROMELU LUKAKU (BELGIUM)

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback after two months on the sidelines.

PAULO DYBALA (ARGENTINA)

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said the Argentina forward had suffered a "very bad' injury when he tweaked a thigh muscle while converting a penalty against Lecce.

KYLE WALKER (ENGLAND)

The Manchester City defender had successful groin surgery in early October but the 32-year-old said he was confident he will fully recover in time to make the trip to Qatar.

KALVIN PHILLIPS (ENGLAND)

The Manchester City midfielder has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem but could return before the World Cup.

RONALD ARAUJO (URUGUAY)

The Barcelona centre back opted for thigh surgery in late September, saying he made the choice to go under the knife to return to 100 per cent "as soon as possible".

ANGEL DI MARIA (ARGENTINA)

The Juventus winger is out until early November due to a hamstring injury which the club said would need around three weeks to heal.

