List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
UNITED STATES
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Third place (1930)
MEXICO:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
CANADA:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)
JAPAN
Qualified on: March 20
Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)
NEW ZEALAND
Qualified on: March 24
Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)
IRAN
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
ARGENTINA
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)
UZBEKISTAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.
SOUTH KOREA
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Fourth place (2002)
JORDAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.
AUSTRALIA
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
BRAZIL
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
ECUADOR
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)
URUGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)
COLOMBIA
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)
PARAGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
MOROCCO
Qualified on: September 5
Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)
TUNISIA
Qualified on: September 8
Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)
EGYPT
Qualified on: October 8
Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)
ALGERIA
Qualified on: October 9
Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)
GHANA
Qualified on: October 12
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
CAPE VERDE
Qualified on: October 13
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH AFRICA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
QATAR
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2022)
ENGLAND
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Winners (1966)
SAUDI ARABIA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)
IVORY COAST
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
SENEGAL
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)
FRANCE
Qualified on: November 13
Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)
CROATIA
Qualified on: November 14
Best performance: Runners-up (2018)
PORTUGAL
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Third place (1966)
NORWAY
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)
GERMANY
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
NETHERLANDS
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
BELGIUM
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place (2018)
AUSTRIA
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place (1954)
SWITZERLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
SPAIN
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Winners (2010)
SCOTLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)
(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City)