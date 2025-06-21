Logo
List of Super Rugby champions
List of Super Rugby champions

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Super Rugby Final - Crusaders vs Lions - AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand - August 4, 2018 - Sam Whitelock of the Canterbury Crusaders holds the trophy as he celebrates with team mates after they defeated South Africa's Lions. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

21 Jun 2025 05:12PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2025 05:16PM)
SYDNEY :Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS):

Year Champions Runners-up Score

2025 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Waikato Chiefs 16-12

2024 AUCKLAND BLUES Chiefs 41-10

2023 Crusaders CHIEFS 25-20

2022 Crusaders BLUES 21-7

2021 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic

2020 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic

2019 CRUSADERS Jaguares 19-3

2018 CRUSADERS Lions 37-18

2017 Crusaders LIONS 25-17

2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3

2015 Otago Highlanders HURRICANES 21-14

2014 NSW WARATAHS Crusaders 33-32

2013 CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22

2012 CHIEFS Sharks 37-6

2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Crusaders 18-13

2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17

2009 BULLS Chiefs 61-172008 CRUSADERS Waratahs 20-12

2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19

2006 CRUSADERS Hurricanes 19-12

2005 CRUSADERS Waratahs 35-25

2004 BRUMBIES Crusaders 47-382003 BLUES Crusaders 21-17

2002 CRUSADERS Brumbies 31-13

2001 BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6

2000 Crusaders BRUMBIES 20-19

1999 Crusaders HIGHLANDERS 24-19

1998 Crusaders BLUES 20-13

1997 BLUES Brumbies 23-7

1996 BLUES Sharks 45-21

Super 12 from 1996

Super 14 from 2006

Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011

Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016

Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2018

Super Rugby Pacific (12/11 teams) from 2022

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
