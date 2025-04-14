Logo
Lithuania’s Alekna smashes men’s discus world record
Lithuania’s Alekna smashes men’s discus world record

Athletics - Diamond League - Rome - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - August 30, 2024 Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna in action during the Men's Discus Throw REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

14 Apr 2025 05:03AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2025 05:05AM)
Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania made history on Sunday by breaking the world discus record and becoming the first athlete to surpass the 75-metre mark.

The 22-year-old threw 75.56 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Ramona, Oklahoma, eclipsing his own previous world record by more than a metre.

Alekna set the earlier mark at the same venue last year, with the facility a favourite among elite throwers due to favourable winds, where he launched the discus 74.35m.

The 2024 Olympic silver medallist was in sensational form, opening the competition with a world record throw of 74.89m before extending it even further in the fourth round.

Australia’s Matt Denny also impressed, surpassing Alekna’s record from last year with a throw of 74.78m.

Source: Reuters
