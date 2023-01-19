Logo
Sport

LIV Golf reaches US broadcasting deal with CW Network
19 Jan 2023 10:50PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 10:50PM)
LIV Golf secured the United States television deal it had been seeking, announcing on Thursday that the CW Network will broadcast all 14 events of the Saudi-backed series.

Beginning this year the CW Network will bring the rebel circuit's tournaments to 120 million households across the United States, LIV Golf said in a statement.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights," said LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman. "The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners.

"We’re very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season."

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf has lured players with the promise of guaranteed, big-money paydays and a reduced schedule, while the U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended members who opted to join the rival circuit.

LIV Golf will play from February to September and features simultaneous team and individual play with golfers competing for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

Among the more high-profile players to join LIV are World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson, twice major champion Dustin Johnson and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Critics say LIV Golf amounts to blatant "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation tarnished by a history of human rights abuses.

Source: Reuters

