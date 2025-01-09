LIV Golf's Niemann accepts special invite to Masters

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann was among two golfers who accepted a special invitation to compete in this year's Masters as part of the tournament's tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified for the event.

In addition to the 26-year-old Chilean, Augusta National on Wednesday also said it extended an invitation to Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who in his Masters debut last April held top-six positions after each of the first three rounds.

"In support of Augusta National's efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the tournament's history," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement.

"The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April."

Niemann, who is 71st in the world rankings, lifted two LIV Golf titles last year and finished runner-up to Spaniard Jon Rahm for the Saudi-backed league's 2024 season-long Individual Championship.

In the final two months of 2024, Niemann finished in a share of seventh place at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and earned a share of fifth as defending champion in the Australian Open before winning an Asian Tour event in Saudi Arabia.

Niemann will be making his sixth Masters start this year after having made his debut in 2018 as the top-ranked amateur in the world and reigning Latin America Amateur champion.

Hojgaard enjoyed a stunning Masters debut last year as he briefly held the lead at one point during the third round before falling off the pace and finishing in a share of 16th place.

The young Dane's 2024 included a seventh place finish at the Paris Olympics and he closed the year with five consecutive top-25 performances on the DP World Tour.

World number 60 Hojgaard's twin brother, Rasmus, already qualified for the year's first major, which means a pair of twins will compete in the same Masters for the first time.

This year's Masters will be held April 10-13. World number one Scottie Scheffler won last year's Masters for his second major title.