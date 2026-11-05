LIV turned professional golf into an 'arms race', says McIlroy

Nov 4 : Rory McIlroy backed criticism of LIV Golf on Wednesday, saying the Saudi-backed breakaway league had taken players and sponsors from rival tours and turned professional golf into an "arms race".

McIlroy said he agreed with DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings' assertion that LIV had sought to undermine the European circuit, pointing to comments made by people involved with the league at this year's Masters about wanting to destroy the tour.

"They took players; they took sponsors; they turned professional golf into an arms race," the Northern Irishman told reporters ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

"They were going around Augusta saying they wanted to destroy The European Tour. Yeah, I agree with everything."

McIlroy acknowledged that LIV's investment had brought benefits, including the creation of the International Series on the Asian Tour, but said the latter had ultimately been left without the support it needed.

"Where did that leave the Asian Tour? They left them high and dry," he said, adding that the tour had since returned to the fold through partnerships with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The six-times major champion said LIV's financial model was always likely to face difficulties if investors failed to see a return or decided to redirect their money elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has invested more than $5 billion in LIV since its launch in 2022, is ending its financial backing after the 2026 season.

LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and has secured a proposed financing commitment of up to $300 million from BC Partners Credit as it seeks to restructure ahead of 2027.

McIlroy, 37, added the disruption caused by the breakaway league could ultimately leave men's golf on a more sustainable footing.

"For long-term sustainability for men's professional golf, I think we are in a much better spot," he said.