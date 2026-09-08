Liverpool announce five-year sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines

Sept 8 : Liverpool have agreed a five-year deal for Turkish Airlines to become their main club partner from June 1, 2027, which means the first change in the Anfield side's leading shirt sponsor since 2010, ending a 17-year run for Standard Chartered.

The deal announced on Tuesday will be worth in excess of £300 million ($405.78 million) according to media reports, which would place it among the most lucrative in the Premier League.

While the precise figures have not been confirmed, it is likely to match the income from Manchester United's shirt sponsorship deal with Qualcomm, which was signed in August 2024.

Standard Chartered will remain affiliated with Liverpool as a Global Partner, said a club statement, but Turkish Airlines will take the primary position in Liverpool's branding.

“The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club," said Liverpool's chief commercial officer Ben Latty.

"Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation with an extensive international network and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005," he added, referring to Liverpool's Champions League final comeback win in Istanbul.

The deal adds to a growing sponsorship portfolio within football for Turkish Airlines, who are an official partner of the Champions League and main sponsor of Turkey's national team.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)