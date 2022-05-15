Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Out of this world': Liverpool boss Klopp revels in FA Cup success
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Out of this world': Liverpool boss Klopp revels in FA Cup success

'Out of this world': Liverpool boss Klopp revels in FA Cup success
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and his coaching team celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)
15 May 2022 10:57AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 01:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his side's character after they beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 14) in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool edged out Thomas Tuchel's team 6-5 in the shoot-out after the game had finished 0-0 after extra time, lifting their eighth FA Cup trophy and the first since 2006.

"It is pure joy to be part of this club at the moment," the German manager told reporters.

"There is a lot to come and a lot to play for. Tonight I decided to just enjoy this moment and not think about the next challenge. It is really special."

Liverpool, who won the League Cup in February, trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by three points with two games remaining and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

"That is all because of the character of these players. It's the only reason ... I can motivate as much as I want, but if these boys got soft or weak then you would have no chance to compete with City in a league like this," said Klopp.

"It's out of this world. It's massive. It's game number 60 in a very intense season and to put in a performance like that is incredible."

He dedicated the shoot-out success to German sport neuroscience company neuro11, which has been helping Liverpool players with data-based training.

"Penalty shoot-outs are a lottery but we did it again. We work with a company called neuro11. One of them is a neuroscientist who said they can train penalty shooting - and this trophy is for them like the League Cup was," added Klopp.

Liverpool next travel to Southampton in the league on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

football Liverpool Juergen Klopp

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us