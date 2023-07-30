Liverpool fire four past Leicester in Singapore friendly

SINGAPORE: Liverpool geared up for the start of their new Premier League campaign with an impressive display in Singapore on Sunday (Jul 30) as they thumped English rivals Leicester City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly.

In front of nearly 28,600 spectators at the National Stadium, goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota in an eight-minute spell late in the first half gave the Reds a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Ben Doak then headed in their fourth midway through the second half to seal a thumping victory.

With two weeks left before Liverpool kick off their Premier League season at Chelsea, manager Jurgen Klopp could reflect on a good day of preparation for his side.

"We had a lot of good moments but we can do better," said the German.

"I'm absolutely fine (with how things went). The result was good, nobody was injured - just a few knocks - and the atmosphere during and after the game was top class. So yeah, it was a good day in the office."