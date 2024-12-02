Logo
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Sport

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2024 Manchester City's Rico Lewis in action with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action with Manchester City's Kyle Walker REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2024 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
02 Dec 2024 02:00AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool overawed arch-rivals Manchester City in a 2-0 win on Sunday with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extend their opponents' slump to seven games without a win.

The result was City's first four-game losing streak in the Premier League since 2008 and pushed Pep Guardiola's struggling side down to an unfamiliar fifth in the table, 11 points behind their greatest rivals of recent years.

Buoyed by a midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid, Liverpool came out flying and could have wrapped the game up by halftime with a hatful of chances including two thundering Virgil van Dijk headers, one of which hit the woodwork.

The first goal came in the 12th minute after a sumptuous long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Salah on the right wing. His low cross eluded Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for Gakpo to nudge the ball in at the back post.

Salah scored Liverpool's second with a 78th-minute penalty, after his striker partner Luis Diaz was brought down by Ortega in the box, sending the Anfield crowd into delirium.

Source: Reuters

