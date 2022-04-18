Logo
Liverpool boss Klopp expects Man United to 'go for it' in key clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2022 General view of fans inside the stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
18 Apr 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 09:18PM)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Tuesday's (Apr 19) game with Manchester United as a clash between "two of the biggest clubs in the world" and said his team were in for a stern test despite the opposition's struggles this season.

Second-placed Liverpool trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by one point while United are fifth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the last Champions League spot.

"It's a big game, a massive game, two of the biggest clubs in the world. Always we have to learn to deal with it," Klopp told reporters on Monday.

"The Man United we will face, they will go for it. They want to go to the Champions League. It will be an intense 90 minutes ... it's an incredibly important game again for both teams. That says it all. Both teams are fighting."

The German also commended his opposite number Ralf Rangnick for the job he had done since taking over on an interim basis at Old Trafford last year.

"I haven't spoken to him since he has been in England out of respect, but you can see the changes he has made there and the parts he has improved," said Klopp of his compatriot.

"I think Ralf tried to organise them with a clear structure. That is what he did. United have played some really good games, but even when they win, it's difficult to gain momentum. But they concede less now for sure."

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be looking for his first goal from open play since Feb 19 against United at Anfield but Klopp added he was unfazed by the Egyptian's barren spell.

"It's a completely normal spell he is going through. We've spoken about the physical demands. I liked the game against City (FA Cup semi-final) a lot, it was a really good football game, only a question of time before he scores again," he said.

"We have had plenty of talks over the time we have worked together and at this specific moment there is no need to talk about the situation."

Source: Reuters/fh

