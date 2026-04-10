Liverpool boss Slot says club support strong as fans prepare Anfield protest

April 10 : Under-fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he feels "complete support" from the club and the fans on Friday, even as his team endures a torrid run of form and supporters plan protests over rising ticket prices.

The Dutchman's side have lost their last three matches across all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup to Manchester City while they trail Paris St Germain 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-finals.

With Liverpool clinging to fifth place in the Premier League - the final Champions League qualification spot - and Chelsea breathing down their necks one point behind, Saturday's home clash with Fulham takes on added significance.

Asked if he feels support from the Liverpool hierarchy, Slot told reporters the club's sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards are behind him.

"I'm repeating myself a lot but I feel a lot of support. Not only from the owners but from Richard and Michael... But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support from the fans," Slot told reporters.

"We were going out in Paris when the players went out for the warm-up and after the 4-0 loss (against City) the fans immediately started singing, 'We love Liverpool'.

"I think it's fair to say we were outplayed for 90 minutes and they were still singing and clapping for us. I've said many times, the club knows the period of time we're in and in the meantime I feel complete support."

FANS PLAN PROTEST AT ANFIELD

Yet, a group of fans are planning protests against the owners at Anfield due to the proposed hikes in ticket prices.

In 2016, around 10,000 supporters headed for the exits during a Premier League game in protest against a proposal to increase ticket prices significantly, after which the American owners bowed to pressure and backed down.

But Slot hopes Anfield's famous atmosphere will not be affected.

"Not only when we go through tough times but I think Anfield has shown in history and since I'm here how important these fans are for us, especially when we play a home game," Slot said.

"I've always felt support in good and bad times. I hope even in protest that they can be as helpful as they have always been for us."

ALISSON SIDELINED, ISAK BACK

On the injury front, goalkeeper Alisson remains sidelined, but Slot expressed optimism about Alexander Isak after the striker's brief cameo against PSG - his first game in more than three months after injury.

"To have him back is really nice. It was only 15 minutes but it's good to have him back and hopefully we can grow his minutes," Slot said of their 125 million pounds ($167.69 million) signing.

"Last time, it took him a while but we are hoping after the great rehab period that we can bring him faster to the level."

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)