Liverpool braced for three finals as Slot calls for Anfield noise

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he was looking forward to three finals, starting with Saturday's Premier League match at home to bottom side Southampton, and hoped Anfield would be at its loudest as his side look to stretch their lead at the top.

Liverpool can move a provisional 16 points clear of second-placed Arsenal if they beat a Southampton side who have just two league wins this season. The Gunners, who will have two games in hand by Sunday, visit Manchester United in that day's late game.

With a crunch set of fixtures ahead, Liverpool cannot afford to take their foot off the gas as they prepare for Paris St Germain in the Champions League last-16 return leg on Tuesday and a League Cup final against Newcastle United on March 16.

"Three finals to be played this week, so a week to look forward to for all the fans. I hope, I truly hope, the fans will be at their loudest tomorrow, not in the final or (against) PSG but tomorrow," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"I have to convince my players we play three finals and I hope that I influence our fans a bit too. They cannot come in five minutes before kick-off. I hope it is filled half an hour before kick-off and the players get their reward for their performance.

"I see their creative songs, let's hear them tomorrow. I am in the crowd tomorrow," added Slot, who will be forced to sit in the stands due to a touchline ban.

Liverpool could be without Cody Gakpo as the forward recovers from an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international missed Wednesday's trip to French champions PSG, which Liverpool won 1-0 after a smash-and-grab display.

Gakpo's return would have been a welcome sight for Slot, whose side registered one shot on target against PSG. Gakpo has scored 16 goals and registered five assists in 38 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season.

"He didn't train yesterday, so let's see if he can train with us today. A close call. It's not a long-term injury, but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train," said Slot, who knows his side were fortunate to win in Paris.

Harvey Elliott scored in the 87th minute just 47 seconds after coming on for Liverpool, who had Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for helping them survive PSG's onslaught.

"I would say we weren't a little bit lucky, we were really lucky but as Michael Jordan once said, 'The harder you work, the more luck you have' and this is the biggest compliment you have to give the players. They have worked incredibly hard ...," Slot added.