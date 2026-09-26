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Liverpool bring back Ward as sporting director
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Liverpool bring back Ward as sporting director

Liverpool bring back Ward as sporting director

FILE PHOTO: Julian Ward arrives at the Chapel of the Resurrection, the location of the wake for Liverpool's Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, in Gondomar, Portugal, July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

26 Sep 2026 06:50PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2026 06:57PM)
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Sept 26 : Liverpool have appointed Fenway Sports Group (FSG) technical director Julian Ward as their sporting director, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Ward, whose association with Liverpool spans more than 14 years, returns for a second spell as sporting director after stepping down from the role in 2023.

He succeeds Richard Hughes, who left this month to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, bringing to an end a two-year tenure in which he oversaw Liverpool's transition following the departure of former manager Juergen Klopp.

Although Hughes' appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot delivered the Premier League title in 2024-25, he was the subject of criticism, with Liverpool's squad often seen to  lack balance and depth despite significant investment in the transfer market.

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Ward will now work closely with new manager Andoni Iraola as Liverpool look to strengthen their squad.

"The knowledge and expertise he brings will only enhance our football operations, while also ensuring Andoni is provided with the support he requires as he continues to make such a positive impression as head coach," FSG President Mike Gordon said in a statement.

The appointment comes during a period of change at Anfield. In August, a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reached a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool.

FSG, which bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million ($398 million), will maintain the majority share and operational control of the club.

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season under Slot before the Dutchman was sacked, are sixth in the table with nine points from five matches.

($1 = 0.7547 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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