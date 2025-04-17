Liverpool on brink of title, Leicester and Ipswich prepare for drop

LONDON : Liverpool can wrap up a record-equalling 20th English title on Sunday when Leicester City and Ipswich Town are both likely to have their relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

After several nail-biting Premier League title races that went down to the wire, Arne Slot's Liverpool have turned this one into a procession as rivals fell by the wayside.

Despite trailing champions Manchester City and Arsenal early in the campaign, Liverpool have been top for all but one week since Sept. 28 and three points at 19th-placed Leicester could see them join Manchester United as England's most-crowned club.

For that to happen, second-placed Arsenal would also have to lose away to third-from-bottom Ipswich.

But whatever the outcome of this weekend's games, Slot looks certain to become only the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his debut season in English football - the others being Jose Mourinho (Chelsea), Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea), Manuel Pellegrini (Manchester City) and Antonio Conte (Chelsea).

While Liverpool's second Premier League title in six seasons has looked inevitable, so has Leicester's return to the Championship after a woeful campaign.

Leicester snapped an eight-game losing run in the league to draw at Brighton last week but are 17 points behind 17th-placed West Ham United with six games remaining and anything other than a shock win over Liverpool will put them down alongside bottom club Southampton who visit West Ham on Saturday.

Ipswich, who are 14 points behind West Ham, may hope that Arsenal are still celebrating beating Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals when they host Mikel Arteta's team at Portman Road on Sunday.

The Suffolk club have at least shown some fight this season but defeat by Arsenal, along with wins for West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, would mean that for the second season in a row the three promoted clubs go straight back down.

With the issues at the top and the bottom all but decided, the battle for Champions League qualification is at least providing some tension in the closing weeks.

Arsenal look set to qualify, but the five clubs below them are battling for the three other places.

Third-placed Newcastle United (59 points) visit seventh-placed Aston Villa (54) on Saturday while fourth-placed Nottingham Forest (57) are away at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Outgoing champions Manchester City (55) are currently hanging on to fifth place but can ill-afford any slip-ups at a rejuvenated Everton on Saturday.

Chelsea (54) have slipped down to sixth place after successive draws and, with a tough-looking run-in, will be desperate for a victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion are all still harbouring hopes of qualifying for Europe. Bournemouth are at Crystal Palace on Saturday while Brighton visit Brentford.

Fourteenth-placed Manchester United are on course for their worst finish since 1990 and Ruben Amorim's side will seek to snap a three-match winless run in the Premier League as they host Wolves on Sunday.