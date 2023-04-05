Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool call for end to 'vile chants' about Hillsborough disaster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool call for end to 'vile chants' about Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool call for end to 'vile chants' about Hillsborough disaster
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2023 Chelsea's Reece James scores a goal that is later disallowed Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Liverpool call for end to 'vile chants' about Hillsborough disaster
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp gives instructions to his players during a pause for fasting Muslim players during Ramadan REUTERS/David Klein
05 Apr 2023 10:20AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 10:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool have called for an end to "vile chants" about the Hillsborough Stadium disaster after they were heard during Tuesday's goalless Premier League draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 1989 FA Cup semi-final was the scene of Britain's worst sporting disaster when 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives after a crush in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure.

One victim died in July 2021 after suffering severe and irreversible brain damage.

"We know the impact these vile chants have on those who continue to suffer as a result of football tragedies. For their sake, this has to stop," Liverpool tweeted.

Chelsea apologised and said "hateful chanting has no place in football".

The Premier League said it condemned the "tragedy chanting" at the match.

"We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority," it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.