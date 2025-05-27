Logo
Sport

Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Sport

Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the trophy and Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota after winning the Premier League on the bus during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool fans are seen in a multi story car park after winning the Premier League during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool fans celebrate after winning the Premier League during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 General view of Liverpool fans during the Victory parade after winning the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool Victory Parade - Liverpool, Britain - May 26, 2025 Liverpool fans celebrate after winning the Premier League during the Victory parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 May 2025 01:20AM
LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool's players celebrated their Premier League title success with a triumphant parade on an open-top bus through the streets of the Merseyside city in front of thousands of ecstatic fans on Monday.

Liverpool sealed the title last month with four games to spare and ended the season with a sizeable 10-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

They lifted the trophy after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

On Monday, the players and staff waved to the crowd from an open-top bus with the words 'Ours. Again.' emblazoned on the side, as red flares were lit along the route which began from Allerton Maze and concluded at Blundell Street.

Liverpool also had Calvin Harris as the DJ on their team bus, with the Scottish musician reprising his role from their parade in 2022 after their FA Cup and League Cup victories.

"This year, Virgil (Van Dijk) took the reins – I guess (being) captain and all that. He was more just like, 'You're doing the bus this year!' (I said,) 'Alright, I'll be there!'," Harris said in an interview on Liverpool's website.

The celebrations were markedly different from when Liverpool last won the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, with fans deprived of a parade five years ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: Reuters
