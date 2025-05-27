Liverpool celebrate title triumph with victory parade

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool's players celebrated their Premier League title success with a triumphant parade on an open-top bus through the streets of the Merseyside city in front of thousands of ecstatic fans on Monday.

Liverpool sealed the title last month with four games to spare and ended the season with a sizeable 10-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

They lifted the trophy after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

On Monday, the players and staff waved to the crowd from an open-top bus with the words 'Ours. Again.' emblazoned on the side, as red flares were lit along the route which began from Allerton Maze and concluded at Blundell Street.

Liverpool also had Calvin Harris as the DJ on their team bus, with the Scottish musician reprising his role from their parade in 2022 after their FA Cup and League Cup victories.

"This year, Virgil (Van Dijk) took the reins – I guess (being) captain and all that. He was more just like, 'You're doing the bus this year!' (I said,) 'Alright, I'll be there!'," Harris said in an interview on Liverpool's website.

The celebrations were markedly different from when Liverpool last won the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, with fans deprived of a parade five years ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.