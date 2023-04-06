Logo
Sport

Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper REUTERS/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper REUTERS/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan looks on REUTERS/Carl Recine
06 Apr 2023 11:49PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 12:40AM)
Liverpool have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

"It's alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper."

Liverpool have until Apr 12 to respond to the charges. They are in eighth place in the league table and next host leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

