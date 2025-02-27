Liverpool clinching title at home to Arsenal the most enticing scenario

MANCHESTER, England : Liverpool's march towards the Premier League title could culminate with a win over closest rivals Arsenal at Anfield on May 10 in the most tantalising of the possible scenarios.

Arne Slot's men climbed 13 points clear at the top with their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, and statisticians Opta have made Liverpool champions-elect with a 98.7 per cent chance of winning the league, with Arsenal at 1.3 per cent.

No team have been so far ahead at this stage of the season and not won the title going back to the beginning of English top-flight football in 1888-89.

Slot, however, does not dare get ahead of himself, saying after Wednesday's win: "It is still a long way to go, 10 games. In March we only play one Premier League game, so we are not focused on the long term."

If Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sees the writing on the wall, he is not saying so, telling reporters before Wednesday's scoreless draw with Nottingham Forest that he would concede the title "over my dead body."

Liverpool could have locked up the title sooner but, as Slot mentioned, because of the international break plus two Champions League last-16 games against Paris St Germain and the League Cup final versus Newcastle, they have only one league game in March.

Seven more wins would seal a second Premier League title for Slot's team and their 20th in top-flight football overall. Six of their final 10 games are in their home cauldron of Anfield.

Other potential scenarios have Liverpool clinching the title on April 5 versus Fulham, but that would require them winning their next three matches and Arsenal, who have a game in hand, losing their next four.

Liverpool could also claim the crown at home to Tottenham Hotspur on April 26 or on May 3 at Chelsea.

They became the first team in Premier League history to clinch the title with seven games to go in 2019-20.

Manchester United (in 2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) did it with five games remaining.