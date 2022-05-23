Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool come back to win but miss out on title by one point
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool come back to win but miss out on title by one point

Liverpool come back to win but miss out on title by one point
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 22, 2022 Liverpool's Sadio Mane in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Liverpool come back to win but miss out on title by one point
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 22, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Juergen Klopp before being substituted on REUTERS/Phil Noble
23 May 2022 01:24AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Sunday, but it was not enough to earn them their second Premier League title, as they finished second, one point behind champions Manchester City who beat Aston Villa 3-2.

After going behind to an early Pedro Neto tap in, goals from Sadio Mane and late strikes from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson gave the home fans some cheer even if their fate depended on the proceedings in Manchester.

They finish the season on 92 points, one behind City for the second time in three years but with a League Cup and FA Cup trophy in their cabinet.

Juergen Klopp's men also have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to next weekend.

However, at Anfield on Sunday it was Wolves who took a shock lead three minutes in when defender Ibrahima Konate misjudged a bouncing ball from a goal kick allowing Raul Jimenez to run in behind on the right and pick out Neto to side-foot in his first goal of the season.

Liverpool equalised in the 24th minute when a cute Thiago Alcantara backheel set Mane free to charge at goal and strike an effort that was so fierce, goalkeeper Jose Sa could only get a hand to it before it went in.

Sa had to be replaced at halftime due to an injury by John Ruddy and soon after Liverpool brought on Salah, rested from the beginning, in search of the winner and peppered shots at goal, only to see them continually blocked by Wolves defenders.

The atmosphere became frantic as news filtered through from the stands that City were losing 2-0 to Villa and the title would end up at Anfield if Liverpool could find a goal.

They found that breakthrough seven minutes from fulltime when Salah squeezed in a loose ball in the box. The goal was the Egyptian's 23rd of the season and meant he finished the campaign level as top scorer with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

Full back Andy Robertson then put the gloss on the scoreline late on by sliding in Roberto Firmino's cutback.

However, by that time City had completed their own comeback 3-2 win over Villa, meaning they retained the title and Liverpool finished the season as runners-up. Wolves finished 10th on 51 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us