Liverpool confirm Origi exit
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 4, 2019 Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

09 Jun 2022 06:47PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:47PM)
Liverpool forward Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday as they released a list of players retained for next season's Premier League.

Origi played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and he leaves the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances. The 27-year-old has been linked in media reports with a move to AC Milan.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was at fault for two goals when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, will also leave the club when his deal expires this month.

Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn, the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, will also depart.

Source: Reuters

