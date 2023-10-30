Logo
Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Sport

Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Matt Turner in action before Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez shoots at goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action with Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhate REUTERS/Scott Heppell
30 Oct 2023 12:14AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 12:43AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota finished off a quick counter-attack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of team mate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.

Liverpool's second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.

Salah exploited a dreadful breakdown in communications to round off the scoring in the 77th minute.

Source: Reuters

