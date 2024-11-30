Liverpool dealt Konate injury blow

Liverpool suffered a setback on Friday as central defender Ibrahima Konate confirmed he has suffered an injury, days before the Merseyside club's Premier League home meeting with champions Manchester City.

France international Konate, who has been superb at the heart of a Liverpool defence that has conceded only eight Premier League goals in 12 games, appeared to hurt his knee in a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

According to reports in British media, the 25-year-old could be sidelined for five to six weeks due to the injury.

"So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night," Konate wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield."

Liverpool are also without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, attacker Diogo Jota and left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Premier League leaders can go 11 points clear on Sunday if they can beat City, who have been struggling in recent weeks and are winless in six matches across all competitions.