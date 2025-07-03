Liverpool football star Diogo Jota dies aged 28 in Spain car crash

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on Thursday (Jul 3) with his brother, police said, weeks after the star got married.

Spanish authorities said a Lamborghini veered off a motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern province of Zamora, confirming the deaths of Jota and his brother, Andre Felipe.

The regional fire department of Castile-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website that a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

"Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking," the Civil Guard said in a statement.

A police spokesperson said their bodies have been taken to a forensics unit in Zamora, where autopsies will be performed.