Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Cardiff City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 6, 2022 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott scores their third goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Cardiff City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 6, 2022 Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Cardiff City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 6, 2022 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott scores their third goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Cardiff City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 6, 2022 Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Liverpool v Cardiff City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 6, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action with Cardiff City's Oliver Denham REUTERS/Peter Powell
06 Feb 2022 10:07PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:07PM)
LIVERPOOL : Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool's perseverance paid off eight minutes into the second period when Jota rose highest to head home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from a set piece for his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool doubled the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed new 45 million-euro ($51.5 million) signing Luis Diaz to steal the ball in Cardiff's box and cut back after some nifty footwork to Minamino, who fired home.

Midfielder Elliott then marked his return to action after ankle surgery earlier this season with a dazzling strike when he expertly controlled a cross from Andy Robertson before turning on the spot and volleying home.

Cardiff pulled one back as a consolation when 19-year-old Rubin Colwill initiated a counter-attack after stealing the ball in midfield, and he finished it with aplomb with a shot from the edge of the box.

Liverpool will host Norwich City in the fifth round.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

