Liverpool edge closer to Champions League but Salah injury clouds Palace win

LIVERPOOL, England, April 25 : Liverpool edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, but the result came with a sour note as Mohamed Salah went off with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old Egyptian winger, who has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season, applauded the crowd as he walked off injured in the 60th minute, raising concerns over whether he has played his last game for the club.

"Another win and another injury," Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the BBC. "It's the story of our season.

"It's too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is."

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining - against Chelsea on May 9 and Brentford on May 24 - and visit Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Villa away on May 17.

Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time, Salah has recorded 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.

WOODMAN IMPRESSES

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his usual deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman delivered an impressive performance.

Palace, 13th in the standings, arrived at Anfield with a chance to make history, seeking a fourth victory over Liverpool this season - something no club has ever achieved.

Oliver Glasner's side defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, claimed a 2-1 Premier League win at Selhurst Park and then recorded a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the League Cup.

This time, however, goals from British record signing Alexander Isak, departing left back Andy Robertson and midfielder Florian Wirtz, combined with several fine saves from Woodman, secured all three points for the hosts.

The win lifted Liverpool to fourth in the Premier League table with 58 points from 34 matches.

The 29-year-old Woodman made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in last weekend's 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton after Mamardashvili - who had been filling in for the injured Alisson - was forced off in the second half.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me," Woodman told Sky Sports. "I didn't think I would play at Anfield in a Premier League game when I joined this club.

"I'm a massive (Palace) fan now, still, but I wanted to try and help the team as much as I can. I've trained for this. When you're playing behind top players, it makes my job so much easier."

ANFIELD TURNS YELLOW

The match also served as a platform for renewed supporter protests against Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group over rising ticket prices.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool fans held up yellow cards to signal their opposition.