Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax

Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 26, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Ajax Amsterdam's Calvin Bassey and Edson Alvarez REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 26, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 26, 2022 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
27 Oct 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 05:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 on Wednesday (Oct 26), ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before halftime and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.

The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.

Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top place, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.