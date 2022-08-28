Logo
Liverpool equal Premier League record with 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Aug 27, 2022. Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their ninth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Aug 27, 2022. Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring their eighth goal with Luis Diaz and Fabinho REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Aug 27, 2022. General view of the scoreboard REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Aug 27, 2022. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges the fans after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
28 Aug 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 12:16AM)
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (Aug 27).

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.

Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.

Source: Reuters/gs

