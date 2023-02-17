Logo
Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 13, 2023 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez clash with Everton's James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and teammates REUTERS/Carl Recine /File Photo

17 Feb 2023 11:03AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 11:03AM)
Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs have until Feb. 20 to respond to the charges.

Source: Reuters

