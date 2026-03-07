Liverpool into FA Cup quarter-finals after 3-1 win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, March 6 : Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored one goal and created another in the second half as his side cruised to a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday that sent them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 2-1 when the teams met in the Premier League on Tuesday, Liverpool returned to the Molineux Stadium looking to keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware this season, but once again they looked pedestrian in a dull and scoreless first half.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha announced himself with a lightning-quick step-over and shot in the 11th minute, and the 17-year-old’s attacking forays were among the few bright sparks as the home side packed their defence and the visitors laboured to break them down.

Liverpool’s otherwise leaden attack finally clicked on the counter six minutes after the break as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones worked the ball from right to left, and Robertson lashed the ball across the keeper into the net to break the deadlock.

Two minutes later Robertson turned provider, firing the ball across the face of the goal for Salah to score from close range, and after a lengthy VAR review that confirmed that the Egyptian was onside, the goal was allowed to stand.

That goal gave the visitors a much-needed injection of energy, and though Wolves had defended well until going behind, they showed little in attack, creating only a handful of half-chances.

Jones added a third for Liverpool in the 74th minute and despite Hwang Hee-chan pulling a goal back in stoppage time, Liverpool went through to the last eight.

They will find out their opponents when the draw takes place on Monday ahead of West Ham United's fifth-round tie against Brentford.

For Robertson, Friday's win was a measure of revenge for their defeat earlier in the week.

"We know we let ourselves down on Tuesday, that was not the performance we expect from ourselves, and it was up to us to go and put it right," he told the BBC, adding that there is still plenty to play for despite his side's erratic league form.

"We are trying to fight on all fronts - we are still in two cup competitions, and if we play like we did tonight, then nobody wants to play against us. We have to start showing that consistency."