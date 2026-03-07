Liverpool into FA Cup quarter-finals after 3-1 win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, March 6 : Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored one goal and created another in the second half as his side cruised to a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday that sent them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 2-1 when the teams met in the Premier League on Tuesday, Liverpool returned to the Molineux Stadium looking to keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware this season, but once again they looked pedestrian in a dull and scoreless first half.

Robertson turned the tide in his side's favour just after the break, lashing home the opener in the 51st minute after good work by Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones, and two minutes later he teed up the Egyptian for a close-range finish to make it 2-0.

Jones added a third for Liverpool in the 74th minute and despite Hwang Hee-chan pulling a goal back in stoppage time, Liverpool went through to the last eight.

They will find out their opponents when the draw takes place on Monday ahead of West Ham United's fifth-round tie against Brentford.