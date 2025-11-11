Liverpool face huge uphill battle after City loss, says Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson conceded his side have a huge task on their hands in the Premier League title race after falling eight points behind leaders Arsenal on Sunday but the Scot said it was far too soon to push the panic button.

The defending champions' 3-0 loss to Manchester City left them eighth after 11 games while Arsenal, runners-up for the last three seasons, have opened up a four-point lead.

Liverpool have now lost five games in the top flight this season, one more than all of the last campaign, and Robertson said they must starting putting points on the board.

"Obviously, we've given ourselves a huge uphill battle," he told the club website. "But I don't think any of the teams will really look at the league table until we're halfway through.

"We have got to pick up points on a more consistent basis. Then let's see where we are after Christmas time or whatever."

Liverpool's poor start to the season comes despite a club record outlay of around 446 million pounds ($598 million) in the close-season transfer window.

Robertson said the players where focusing on each game as it comes and were not even thinking about the wider title race.

"I don't think you can talk about the title this early on in the season, regardless of what position you're in," he added. "You need to then consistently start winning games again for that to even come into question.

"It's definitely not a question that's getting spoken about in the changing room or anything."

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)