Liverpool fight back to beat Leicester and move seven points clear

LIVERPOOL: Curtis Jones fired Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as the title favourites survived a scare in their 3-1 win against struggling Leicester on Thursday (Dec 26).

Arne Slot's side were shocked by Jordan Ayew's early strike at Anfield, but the leaders recovered their composure to equalise just before the interval through Cody Gakpo.

England midfielder Jones marked his 100th top-flight appearance with the second goal soon after half-time.

Mohamed Salah's 19th goal this term wrapped up Liverpool's 11th win in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Liverpool's comeback lifted them well clear of second-placed Chelsea, who were beaten 2-1 by Fulham earlier in the day.

"Because we went 1-0 down it was a game before we made it 3-1 and then I think you saw how good we really are," Slot said.

The rampant Reds, who hold a game in hand on Chelsea, have been beaten just once in 17 league matches this season.

They have won 22 of their 26 games in all competitions in a remarkable run since Slot arrived from Feyenoord in the close-season to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp led Liverpool to their last Premier League title in 2020 and Slot has them perfectly positioned to emulate that feat in the second half of the season.

"It's bit of a boring answer, but as a manager you go game by game because you know how many you still have to play," Slot said of Liverpool's title bid.

"You see especially in the Premier League results that you didn't expect because teams have so much quality.

"Maybe if it was the Eredivisie it would feel like this but not in this competition."