Liverpool finalise agreement to sign PSG's Barcola in deal worth up to £123 million, reports say

Aug 29 : Liverpool have finalised an agreement to sign French forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain in a deal worth up to £123 million ($166.43 million), media reports said on Saturday, with the 23-year-old set to become the latest high-profile addition to Andoni Iraola's squad.

The 20-times English champions will pay a package worth £106 million, with add-ons potentially rising to £17 million, for Barcola, the BBC said. The Athletic reported that he is set to sign a five-year contract.

Reuters has contacted Liverpool and PSG for comment.

Barcola joined PSG from his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell in the French capital, winning back-to-back Champions League titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups, among other honours.

He made 152 appearances across all competitions for PSG, scoring 39 goals and supplying 37 assists.

He had two years remaining on his PSG contract.

Barcola would be the latest addition to new manager Andoni Iraola's squad following the close-season arrivals of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish forward Victor Munoz.

Liverpool's attacking options currently include British record signing Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz as the Merseyside club adjusts to life after talisman Mohamed Salah's departure. Forward Hugo Ekitike is also sidelined with a long-term injury.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7390 pounds)