Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

Liverpool have been fined £37,500 (US$46,900) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement on Friday (Apr 14).

"An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC's fine following a subsequent hearing."