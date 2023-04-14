Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan looks on. (Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine)
Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper. (Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine)
14 Apr 2023 05:58PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 06:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool have been fined £37,500 (US$46,900) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement on Friday (Apr 14).

"An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC's fine following a subsequent hearing."

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Football Premier League Liverpool Manchester City

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.