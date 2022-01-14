Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool held goalless by 10-man Arsenal in League Cup semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool held goalless by 10-man Arsenal in League Cup semi-final

Liverpool held goalless by 10-man Arsenal in League Cup semi-final

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Liverpool's Curtis Jones. (Photo: REUTERS/Craig Brough)

14 Jan 2022 05:54AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool were frustrated by 10-man Arsenal in a 0-0 League Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday (Jan 13) at Anfield where the visitors defended superbly after Granit Xhaka's early sending off.

Switzerland international midfielder Xhaka was shown a red card in the 24th minute for a high challenge on Diogo Jota at the edge of the area, catching the Portuguese forward in the ribs and denying him a scoring opportunity.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded by bringing on defender Rob Holding in place of striker Eddie Nketiah, the hat-trick hero against League One side Sunderland in the quarter-finals, leaving Alexandre Lacazette as the lone man up front.

Despite Liverpool enjoying most of the possession, Arsenal kept them out with an impressive performance under pressure as the hosts looked toothless without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal's best chance came in the 71st minute when Bukayo Sako forced a save from Alisson, while Liverpool's Takumi Minamino missed a golden opportunity when he fired over the bar from close range in the 90th.

The first leg was originally scheduled for last week at Arsenal but postponed because of the COVID-19 situation at Liverpool. The winners after next week's second leg in London will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on Feb 27.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football League Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us