Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2025 Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledges the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 19, 2025 Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scores a disallowed goal REUTERS/David Klein
20 Feb 2025 05:31AM
BIRMINGHAM, England : Premier League leaders Liverpool needed Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday that lifted them eight points clear at the top.

Liverpool began strongly and led through Mohamed Salah's 28th-minute opener, but Villa turned the game on its head before halftime with goals by Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

Diogo Jota struck the crossbar for Liverpool after the break before Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot levelled it up.

Substitute Darwin Nunez missed a glorious chance to restore Liverpool's lead and Villa almost nicked it in stoppage time with Donyell Malen's shot shaving the post.

While it was hardly a damaging result for Arne Slot's side, who remain in control of the title race, it will give chasing Arsenal some heart as they now have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters
