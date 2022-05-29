Logo
Liverpool hit post in goalless first half against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Toni Kroos REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema before scoring their first goal that was later disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Fans gather in Paris for Liverpool v Real Madrid in the Champions League Final - Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans react as they watch the Champions League Final REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
29 May 2022 04:33AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 04:33AM)
PARIS : Liverpool and Real Madrid were locked at 0-0 by halftime in their Champions League final on Saturday with the English club hitting the post and dominating the first 45 minutes.

There was a 36-minute delay to the kick off as police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started.

With midfielder Thiago Alcantara a surprise inclusion in the lineup, Liverpool had the upper hand with their high-pressing game rattling the Spanish champions and Mo Salah twice testing Real keeper Thibaut Courtois in the opening exchanges.

Sadio Mane came even closer in the 21st minute with a low shot that Courtois managed to tip onto the post. Real thought they had scored just before the break but French striker Karim Benzema's effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Source: Reuters

