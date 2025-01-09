Liverpool incensed as Tottenham match-winner Bergvall escapes red card

LONDON : Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall opened his Tottenham Hotspur account in thrilling fashion with the winner in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg but should not even have been on the pitch according to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 18-year-old had already been booked in the 68th minute and escaped a second yellow for a mistimed tackle on Kostas Tsimikas moments before sealing a 1-0 win for his team.

Liverpool were incensed, especially as Tsimikas was still off the field when Bergvall thumped his shot past Alisson.

"I think it was quite obvious it was going to be a second yellow (for Bergvall)," Van Dijk said.

"I think it was pretty clear. It was a coincidence and a minute later he scores the winner. It is what it is. The referee made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that."

"Everyone on the sidelines knew it was supposed to be a yellow. There's a linesman there, a fourth official there, there's VAR, a referee and he doesn't get a second yellow.

"I'm not saying this is the reason why we lost tonight but it was a big moment in the game."

Liverpool tasted defeat for only the second time since manager Arne Slot took charge and defeat ended a 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions, although the holders still have next month's second leg at Anfield to turn things around.

While magnanimous in defeat, Slot was also adamant that Bergvall should have been dismissed.

"The decision he made had a lot of impact on the result tonight. There's not a lot I can say from that," the Dutchman said of referee Stuart Attwell.

"The fourth official told me why he thought it wasn't a second yellow and he heard that probably from the referee.

"I never like to lose but if you have to lose it's better to lose when you still have the second leg to come."