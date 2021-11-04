Logo
Liverpool into last 16 with win over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Liverpool's Takumi Minamino in action with Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Liverpool's Joel Matip reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 3, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera in action with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
04 Nov 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 06:06AM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool marched into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday guaranteed them top spot in Group B.

Diogo Jota put Juergen Klopp's side ahead in the 13th minute, nodding home at the back post after a great cross from the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold was again the provider for the second eight minutes later when his low ball into the box was brilliantly met by Sadio Mane who fired past Jan Oblak.

The Spanish side's troubles intensified after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute for a deliberate trip on Mane that earned him a harsh straight red.

Jota thought he had his second and Liverpool's third, shortly after the interval, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez also had a deflected effort which beat Alisson Becker ruled out by VAR for offside.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

