Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz: Reports

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz: Reports

Luis Diaz (right) is reportedly set to move to Liverpool from Porto (Photo: AFP/CARLOS COSTA)

29 Jan 2022 02:10AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 02:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOl: Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz for a fee that could rise as high as £50 million (US$67 million).

Sky Sports reported Liverpool have sent a team of officials to Argentina, where Diaz is headed for a crucial World Cup qualifier for his country later this week, in the hope of completing a medical.

Diaz was rumoured to be Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's primary target for the summer transfer window, but growing interest in the player, most notably from Tottenham, forced the Reds to move early.

An initial fee of £37.5 million is understood to have been agreed, with a maximum of £12.5 million in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at Anfield.

Diaz's impending arrival will cast more doubt on the Liverpool future of Mohamed Salah.

There is no resolution in sight to protracted talks over a contract extension for the Egypt forward.

Salah and Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be out of contract in the summer of 2023, by which point they would all be aged 31.

Diaz would add fresh blood to the Liverpool forward line and comes with a burgeoning reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season.

He was also top scorer alongside Lionel Messi at last year's Copa America with four goals.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us