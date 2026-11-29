LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 29 : Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola blamed a lack of sharpness after an own goal by Jeremie Frimpong cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's early opener as his side were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton on Sunday in a derby full of fire and brimstone.

With no quarter asked or given, referee Michael Oliver appeared content to let the game flow, and both sides responded by wrestling, hassling and flying into tackles in a game that was full of entertainment, but lacking in chances.

The draw left Liverpool in fourth place on 22 points from 12 games, while Everton are in provisional eighth spot with 17.

"I think it's not a good point for us," Iraola told reporters. "It's better than nothing, but I think we've been the team closer to winning the game, we've been the team having the best chances, and when it happens, no, you cannot finish fully pleased with a point."

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak fired wide with the goal at his mercy in the first half, and the handful of other chances created by both sides were either wasted or diverted by last-ditch blocks as defenders threw themselves into challenges.

"The finishing hasn't been sharp enough, even the 3v2s we've had, 3v3s," Iraola added. "Sometimes the game has opened and we had very good situations to give the last pass, go against the keeper, and it (the pass) was a little bit too long, a little bit behind ... and this sharpness a little bit has punished us."

Liverpool's task was made harder by the intensity of the game and Everton manager David Moyes was happy with how his side bounced back from conceding in the fifth minute.

"I think there's a lot to say about the boys and how well they stuck to their task against probably an in-form Liverpool team at the moment. We stuck to it and we've committed and the game could have swung," he told reporters.

"There were things in the game which we might have got something more from but I was pleased. I think there's more positives to take for us out of the game than negatives."