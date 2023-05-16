Liverpool to play preseason friendlies in Singapore against Leicester City and Bayern Munich

SINGAPORE: English Premier League side Liverpool FC will return to Singapore for a second straight year and play Leicester City and Bayern Munich in preseason friendlies.

The Reds were in Singapore last year, when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the 2022 edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

Liverpool will face Leicester City at 5pm on Jul 30 and take on Bayern Munich at 7.30pm on Aug 2, said promoter TEG Sport on Tuesday (May 16).

This will be Bayern Munich's first visit to Singapore since 2017.

Liverpool are currently in a top-four chase in the Premier League while Leicester are fighting to avoid relegation. On Tuesday, the Reds beat Leicester 3-0 in the league.

Bayern beat Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday and hold a slender one-point lead as they aim to retain their Bundesliga crown.

It was also previously announced that Tottenham Hotspur will face AS Roma in a friendly in Singapore on Jul 26.

All the matches will be played at the National Stadium, said TEG Sport.