Liverpool lose 100% record but finish top

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands :Liverpool's 100 per cent record in the Champions League ended as they lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday but Arne Slot's side still finished top of the group stage.

A much-changed Liverpool, bidding to make it eight wins from eight, led twice in the Netherlands through Cody Gakpo's penalty against his old club and Harvey Elliott.

Johan Bakayoko equalised for PSV and goals by Ismael Saibari and Ricardo Pepi completed a comeback win for the hosts with all the goals coming in a frantic first half.

Liverpool ended with 10 men after substitute Amara Nallo was shown a straight red card for an 87th-minute foul.

Liverpool topped the group stage with 21 points, two ahead of Barcelona who could only draw their last game.

PSV will have to take their chances in the playoffs as they finished in 14th place.

"We can take a lot of positives from tonight and it was a chance to give the young lads a chance," Liverpool's Andy Robertson said. "We got our noses in front at 2-1 and then were a bit naive, which usually doesn't happen.

"Results went our way elsewhere so we finish top and that's what we wanted at the start of the season."

Gakpo got the chance to silence his former fans after Joey Veerman brought down Federico Chiesa.

Bakayoko equalised with a clinical finish in the 35th minute but Elliott restored the visitors' lead five minutes later as he poached a rebound after an effort by Chiesa was saved.

Saibari thumped a second equaliser high past Caoimhin Kelleher to make it 2-2 before Pepi provided the deftest of touches to turn Mauro Junior's low cross over the line.

The pace dropped after the interval as Gakpo departed to an ovation from both sets of fans.

Nallo came on for his senior Liverpool debut in the final minutes but it will not be the happiest of memories as he was shown a red card for a rash challenge on Bakayoko.