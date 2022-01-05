Logo
Liverpool make Arsenal postponement request due to COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 28, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

05 Jan 2022 03:39AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 03:48AM)
Liverpool have asked the English Football League (EFL) to reschedule the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Thursday due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases at the club, the Premier League team said on Tuesday.

Liverpool cancelled Tuesday's first-team training session.

"The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury," the club said in a statement.

"Among the considerations which led to today's application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement."

Manager Juergen Klopp, along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip were ruled out of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the weekend after returning positive tests.

Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were also forced into isolation last month.

Source: Reuters

