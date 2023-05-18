Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during the warm-up before the match. (File photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)

18 May 2023 11:43PM (Updated: 18 May 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined 75,000 pounds (US$95,000) following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Apr 30, the Football Association said on Thursday (May 18).

After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool. The referee's body reviewed the audio of Tierney's exchange with the Liverpool manager and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

The FA said the first match of Klopp's touchline ban was effective immediately and the second suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, on the condition that he did not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.

The decision means that the German will not take charge of his side when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool are fifth in the league standings with 65 points, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion but having played two matches more.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Liverpool Football Juergen Klopp

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.